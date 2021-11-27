Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 25,500 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $161.88.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.