Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 25,500 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

