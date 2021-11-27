Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.89.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $102.51. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

