Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 148,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 108,742 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 502,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 104,206 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 94,378 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $13,931,100. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

