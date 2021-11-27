Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAT opened at $10.61 on Friday. FAT Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $159.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.12.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.91%.

FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

