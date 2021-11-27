Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 78.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $262,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

