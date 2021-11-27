Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 56.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth $138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

