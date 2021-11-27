Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $12,930,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 386.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 436,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

BTRS stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.17. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.