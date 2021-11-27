Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 80.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $705.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

