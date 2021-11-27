Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVCT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $44,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

