Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Azul by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZUL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.