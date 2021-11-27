Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Laird Superfood were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. Research analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

