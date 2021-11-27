Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 61,847 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZIO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $7,332,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,140,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

VZIO stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $177,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,361,981 shares of company stock valued at $28,402,270 in the last quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

