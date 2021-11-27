Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CMPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

CMPI opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

