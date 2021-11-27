Zacks Investment Research Lowers C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806 in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.