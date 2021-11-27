Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FNLPF opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

