Northern Trust Corp Has $1.74 Million Stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCUT shares. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $370.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $290,906 over the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

