Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,512 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83,566 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

