Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,374 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 42.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 2,134,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 3.29.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

