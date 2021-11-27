Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UWM were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in UWM by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UWM by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UWM by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWMC stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

