Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

AURA opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

