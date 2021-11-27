PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $347.13

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.13 ($4.54) and traded as low as GBX 308 ($4.02). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 315.50 ($4.12), with a volume of 36,873 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Friday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.82. The firm has a market cap of £892.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

