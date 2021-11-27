Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.21

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and traded as high as $18.57. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.7846 dividend. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th.

About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.