adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $349.00

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $349.00 and traded as low as $294.70. adidas shares last traded at $304.30, with a volume of 1,974 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.57.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

