Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nemaura Medical were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

