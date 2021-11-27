NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in NanoViricides were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in NanoViricides by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNVC opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.59. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

NanoViricides Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

