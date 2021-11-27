Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 264,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AUUD opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Auddia Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

