National Bankshares Boosts Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target to C$5.25

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.