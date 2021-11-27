HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HireRight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

