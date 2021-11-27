Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 160,809 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Metacrine were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $805,593.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

