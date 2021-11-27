Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

