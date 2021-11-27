Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of VINP opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

