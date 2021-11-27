Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.42. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $195.80 and a 52 week high of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

