Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. Halma has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

