TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

TMC stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TMC the metals will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 15,500 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

