Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 470,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastside Distilling were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eastside Distilling by 598.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,767 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 91.92% and a negative net margin of 17.75%.

In other Eastside Distilling news, Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $2,549,750.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

