Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,787 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Research Frontiers were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

NASDAQ:REFR opened at $2.12 on Friday. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.