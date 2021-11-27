Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $276.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OYST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

