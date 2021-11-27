Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

GIFI opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

