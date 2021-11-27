Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN).

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.