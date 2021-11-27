Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBDR. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,336,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 281,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 74,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 464.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 67,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

