Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $61,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $1,525,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $3,870,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $4,296,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $10,000,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CMAX opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82. CareMax, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. On average, research analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

