Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 152,778 Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 152,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 221.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 181.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 114.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 354.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

