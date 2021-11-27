Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 15,426 Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,426 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.