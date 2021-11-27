Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

