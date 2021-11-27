SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov Sells 500,000 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 12,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $303,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 300 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $8,079.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $246,200.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $240,174.00.

SEMrush stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 502,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

