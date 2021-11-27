Insider Selling: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO Sells $29,068,100.04 in Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $672.87 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $708.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 150.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Charter Communications by 39.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $2,590,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 19,033.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.21.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.