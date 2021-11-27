Insider Selling: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO Sells $29,068,100.04 in Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $672.87 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $708.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.21.
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
