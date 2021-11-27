ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.75.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

