Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt Sells 8,117,655 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $241,419,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.43. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

