Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

CDNAF stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $127.22 and a 12-month high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

