Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

CGBD opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 46.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TCG BDC by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.